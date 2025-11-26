Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $51.39, with a volume of 32085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Andersons alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANDE

Andersons Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,476.64. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 33,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Andersons by 57.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.