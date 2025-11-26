MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Up 6.7% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $195.50 and last traded at $194.4920. Approximately 158,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 773,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.24.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

