Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,232,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 2,024,576 shares.The stock last traded at $6.0850 and had previously closed at $6.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AQST

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $721.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Cassie Jung sold 67,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $473,700.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 240,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,804.71. This trade represents a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carl N. Kraus sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $141,904.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 282,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,325. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 276,770 shares of company stock worth $1,692,203 in the last 90 days. 7.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,335,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 809,928 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,381,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,049,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Recommended Stories

