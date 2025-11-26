Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Trading 5.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 133,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,865,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Navan in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Navan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Navan in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

