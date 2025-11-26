Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Trading Up 5.5% – What’s Next?

Shimano Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.2950 and last traded at $10.2850. Approximately 1,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 226,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Shimano Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $770.46 million during the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

