Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYM. Colliers Securities cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $22.00 target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

The stock has a market cap of $987.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.62 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 47.78% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 233.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,965.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

