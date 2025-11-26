Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.09% from the stock’s previous close.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $53.00 price objective on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

Nutanix Trading Down 18.7%

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $11.01 on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. 13,662,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,914. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $670.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,152. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 135.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $855,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 10.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

