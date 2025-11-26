The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Price

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.67.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,032. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $335.66. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $3,714,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

