Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at TD Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $330.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $331.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.21.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $11.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.23. 744,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,474. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.12.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,906.25. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.