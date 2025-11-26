Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given New GBX 5,770 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,540 to GBX 5,770 in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,790.
Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 144.40 EPS for the quarter. Cranswick had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cranswick will post 258.5590189 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cranswick
Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of more than £2.7 billion. The business employs over 15,400 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.
