Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 35 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mobico Group from GBX 35 to GBX 30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.50.

Shares of MCG stock traded up GBX 0.16 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,924,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,703. The company has a market capitalization of £133.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60. Mobico Group has a 12-month low of GBX 18.57 and a 12-month high of GBX 91.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.62.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobico Group had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts expect that Mobico Group will post 14.0227704 EPS for the current year.

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

