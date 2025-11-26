JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $270.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $22.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,290,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. This trade represents a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $547,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,246,461.99. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

