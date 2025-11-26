Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $11.00. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $10.9850, with a volume of 730 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sify Technologies currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the third quarter worth $273,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

