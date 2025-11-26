TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Price

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Stock Down 25.8%

Shares of PD stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. 11,108,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,462. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -70.41, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 391,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,751 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 7,117.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.