Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock

Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 to GBX 270 in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.80% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:AVAP traded down GBX 3.50 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136.50. The company had a trading volume of 100,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,650. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.66. Avation has a twelve month low of GBX 126.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.47.

Avation PLC is a specialist commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of commercial aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.

