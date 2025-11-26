JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Price

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $103.78. 655,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.02). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 104.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

