GB Group (LON:GBG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 390 price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.34% from the stock’s previous close.

GBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 357.50.

Shares of GB Group stock traded down GBX 3 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 256. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.08. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210 and a 12 month high of GBX 385. The stock has a market cap of £619.88 million, a PE ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30.

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 8.30 earnings per share for the quarter. GB Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GB Group will post 17.0176437 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dev Dhiman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 per share, for a total transaction of £47,200. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

