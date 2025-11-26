TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Workday Stock Down 9.5%

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $22.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.44. 5,290,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,764. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.34 and its 200-day moving average is $236.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,268,217.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,182.48. This represents a 18.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $457,608.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,394.96. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

