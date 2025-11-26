Helical’s (HLCL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 183 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

Helical Trading Down 1.1%

LON:HLCL traded down GBX 2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 195.60. The stock had a trading volume of 210,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.26. The company has a market capitalization of £239.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. Helical has a one year low of GBX 167.20 and a one year high of GBX 247. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Helical had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 65.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helical will post 8.3172892 EPS for the current year.

About Helical

Helical is a central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge.

Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.

