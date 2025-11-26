HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the computer maker on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 3.7% increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
HP has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. HP has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HP to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.
NYSE HPQ traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. HP has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $37.50.
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
