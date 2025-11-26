Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.57, but opened at $121.33. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $123.2010, with a volume of 9,170,765 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.26. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $861,480.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,388.08. This represents a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 48,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $6,798,493.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,881,930.19. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,053,560 shares of company stock valued at $618,173,018 in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

