SEEK (ASX:SEK) Insider Ian Narev Sells 22,000 Shares

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Ian Narev sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$25.16, for a total value of A$553,542.00.
SEEK Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.
SEEK Company Profile
