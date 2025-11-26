SEEK (ASX:SEK) Insider Ian Narev Sells 22,000 Shares

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Ian Narev sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$25.16, for a total value of A$553,542.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

