TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) COO Sells $71,150.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) COO Andrew Rubino sold 5,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $71,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 19,126 shares in the company, valued at $272,162.98. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Down 0.9%

TFSL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. 89,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. TFS Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 353.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on TFSL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

