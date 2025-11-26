Insider Selling: ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) CEO Sells 9,382 Shares of Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Sayler sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,100. This trade represents a 31.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.87. 70,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.17 and a 12-month high of $229.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.35. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.19. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 118.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.