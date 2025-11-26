Louis Berkman Investment Co Acquires 93,000 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co acquired 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $248,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,127,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,351,204.64. This represents a 3.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 9.6%
Shares of NYSE AP traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 94,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.99.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.01 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Ampco-Pittsburgh has an average rating of “Sell”.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
