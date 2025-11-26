Insider Selling: Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells 1,678,616 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,254.48. The trade was a 99.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Travis Boersma sold 821,384 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $43,870,119.44.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.86. 1,631,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.56. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,163,000 after buying an additional 788,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,690,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180,993 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $135,336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,011,000 after acquiring an additional 93,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,643,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

