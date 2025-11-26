Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: GRT.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2025 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$88.00 to C$90.00.

11/10/2025 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$87.00.

11/10/2025 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$93.00.

11/7/2025 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$85.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2833 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.54%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, or Granite, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of primarily industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite’s portfolio comprises various manufacturing, corporate office, warehouse and logistics, and product engineering facilities.

