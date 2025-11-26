Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) versus TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Critical Survey

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) and TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Construction Partners has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TopBuild has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Construction Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of TopBuild shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Construction Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of TopBuild shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Construction Partners 3.62% 14.80% 4.44% TopBuild 10.84% 27.10% 11.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Construction Partners and TopBuild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Construction Partners and TopBuild, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Construction Partners 0 3 2 2 2.86 TopBuild 0 6 8 2 2.75

Construction Partners presently has a consensus price target of $123.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.82%. TopBuild has a consensus price target of $430.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.86%. Given Construction Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Construction Partners is more favorable than TopBuild.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Construction Partners and TopBuild”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Construction Partners $2.81 billion 2.13 $101.78 million $1.83 58.27 TopBuild $5.33 billion 2.38 $622.60 million $19.70 22.94

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than Construction Partners. TopBuild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Construction Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TopBuild beats Construction Partners on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. It also engages in manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; and paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement. In addition, the company is involved in site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stones that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products. The company also offers insulation installation services for fiberglass batts and rolls, blown-in loose fill fiberglass, polyurethane spray foam, and blown-in loose fill cellulose applications. In addition, it distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. The company serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. It operates installation branches and distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.