Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.5% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of WMT opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $852.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,616,747. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

