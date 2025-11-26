Head to Head Comparison: Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF)

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) and Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jack In The Box 3 13 5 0 2.10

Jack In The Box has a consensus price target of $23.90, indicating a potential upside of 21.96%. Given Jack In The Box’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jack In The Box is more favorable than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack In The Box $1.47 billion 0.25 -$36.69 million ($4.27) -4.59

Domino’s Pizza Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jack In The Box.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Jack In The Box shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Jack In The Box shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A Jack In The Box -4.34% -11.31% 3.82%

Summary

Jack In The Box beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

