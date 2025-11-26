Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $310.00. The stock had previously closed at $289.73, but opened at $270.09. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zscaler shares last traded at $254.7710, with a volume of 1,270,955 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.10.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -948.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

