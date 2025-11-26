Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.1850, but opened at $1.1450. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 50,790 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFLYY

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 116.09% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.