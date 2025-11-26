Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.1850, but opened at $1.1450. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 50,790 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Air France-KLM Stock Performance
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 116.09% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
