Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Makita Corp. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.94, but opened at $27.80. Makita shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 172 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Makita had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Analysts anticipate that Makita Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.



Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

