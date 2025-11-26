Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.7875, but opened at $28.30. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 10 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPSWY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Japan Steel Works in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Japan Steel Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.31 million. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

