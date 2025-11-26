Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 988,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.30. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

