John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.43, but opened at $35.64. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $36.1550, with a volume of 647 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 8.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 5.82%.The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

