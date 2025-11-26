Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Primo Brands Call Options (NYSE:PRMB)

Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,878 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 246% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,143 call options.

Primo Brands Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE PRMB traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 2,068,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Primo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -143.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.03%.

Primo Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Primo Brands

In other Primo Brands news, CFO David W. Hass purchased 15,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $249,946.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,143.95. The trade was a 32.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Foss purchased 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,265.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 360,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,581.40. The trade was a 1.40% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 203,469 shares of company stock worth $3,214,674. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on Primo Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

