Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 399 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,871,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $816.00 to $914.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $887.69.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $890.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $795.76 and its 200 day moving average is $737.48. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $558.13 and a one year high of $891.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

