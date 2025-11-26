Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.10, but opened at $138.32. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $138.3430, with a volume of 49 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.77.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

