GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.55, but opened at $85.02. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $83.1470, with a volume of 5,278,378 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $446,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

