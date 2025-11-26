Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.5061, but opened at $1.35. Akso Health Group shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 11,919 shares traded.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.
