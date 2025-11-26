Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Associated British Foods PLC (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.49, but opened at $28.57. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 501 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASBFY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

