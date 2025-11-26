Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.88, but opened at $93.85. Nebius Group shares last traded at $93.2140, with a volume of 3,441,230 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Trading Up 6.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.44 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $869,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.