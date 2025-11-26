Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,397,000 after acquiring an additional 49,027 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.1% in the second quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 108.4% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $546.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

