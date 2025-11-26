J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,961 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 73.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22,400.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,098,695,000 after buying an additional 931,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $546.50 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $490.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $561.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.80.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

