Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Smiths Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,302. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- Stock Average Calculator
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.