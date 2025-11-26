Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,302. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

