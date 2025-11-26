Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$168.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$173.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$173.54.

Shares of BMO stock traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$175.25. The stock had a trading volume of 184,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,046. The firm has a market cap of C$125.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$121.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$182.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$176.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$162.22.

In related news, insider Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.89, for a total value of C$1,486,782.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,866 shares in the company, valued at C$3,583,553.14. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$1,720,408.35. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $5,989,740. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

