Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.920-9.920 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.2 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 3.500-3.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.85.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.32. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

In related news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total value of $12,255,009.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,056.72. This represents a 54.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $1,003,335.71. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

