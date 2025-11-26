Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on December 15th

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6175 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,837. The company has a market capitalization of $494.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $3.19. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

