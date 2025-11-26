Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 9.2%

HOOD traded up $10.59 on Wednesday, hitting $126.16. 18,679,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,799,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.26. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $3,708,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 565,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,952,874.66. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,053,560 shares of company stock worth $618,173,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 24.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,840,000 after purchasing an additional 507,926 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $973,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

